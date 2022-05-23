Chhavi Mittal Braces Herself for Radiotherapy’s Side Effects: ‘Determined to Conquer This Journey’

Chhavi Mittal has been sharing her journey and her fight with breast cancer ever since she was detected with it. Her friends, fans and well-wishers have been sending her luck and love as she is coping up. The actress has been declared cancer free. However, she has to undergo radiotherapy to get better. And, her radiotherapy session is starting from today.

Like always, the TV actress shared how she is feeling as she is getting ready to take on this journey. Sharing a small video which is a montage of her pictures and wrote, “Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects.”

She further added, “But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me… coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness… and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute. I’m determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side. Wish me luck guys… main chali… Fyi, I’ll be given 20 cycles of radiation… 5 days a week for 4 weeks. #breastcancer”

Earlier, Chhavi Mittal had opened up about feeling low, and prepping herself for radiotherapy. She had written, “There are days I feel energetic and then there are days I feel effete. Like totally dead. Immunity is at an all time low.. cold water gives me a throat ache, AC gives me the sniffles! And I know something is not right when the gym feels like drudgery! Today is that day. Today is also the day I prep for the radiotherapy and I won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves. Not for the prep but for the cycles to begin from Monday ♀️ To all my fellow cancer warriors, esp the ones going through chemo… its not easy, but it’s also not the end. Hang in there. Let’s all come, see and conquer.”

We are sure that Chhavi will definitely emerge victorious in this battle.

