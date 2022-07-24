Chhavi Mittal Completes 3 Months of Her Surgery, Urges All Not To Use 'Bechara' For Cancer Patients

Television actress Chhavi Mittal has been vocal about her breast cancer treatment and recovery from the same. She underwent surgery in April this year and often shares posts on social media to express her thoughts. On Sunday, Chhavi took to her Instagram account and revealed that she has completed three months since the surgery.

The actress penned a long note in which she talked about being positive throughout her journey. Chhavi shared that she is happy with her journey and urged her fellow cancer patients to be optimistic too. She assured them that even though the treatment is slow, the disease is curable in most cases.

“Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made, and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters. Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out,” she wrote.

Chhavi Mittal further talked about how one should not use the term ‘bechara’ for cancer patients. “I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that everyday after radiation.. and I want to say, that I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many care givers use words like “bechara” for cancer patients! Please don’t do that! They’re far from becharas, and are in fact strength personified!” she added.

Mittal concluded by saying that even though her cancer has been cured, she still has a long way to go. The actress also mentioned that she has been so vocal about her cancer journey on social media because she wishes to change ‘at least some of the pre-conceived notions around cancer’.

