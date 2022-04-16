Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: ‘Not The Best Thing to Happen, But It Doesn’t Have to Bog My Spirits Down’

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who had become a household name with shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Bandini, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress took to her social media to share the news. Making the revelation in a long note, the actress also lauded all the survivors of breast cancer.

The note read, “Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”

She further wrote, “ A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference.” See the post here:

Many of her friends and colleagues from the industry reminded her that she is a fighter and this will pass. Actress Pooja Gor wrote, “Sending you healing energies. ✨✨✨It’s going to be okay. U will fight it out.” Manasi Parekh commented, “You’re going to fight this out Chhavi.. lots of love and prayers your way.” Karan Grover also showed support and wrote, “personification of strength ❤️❤️ . With u each step and all the way , anything u need.“ Arjun Bijalni also commented and wrote, “Once a fighter always a fighter . May god give u and ur family all the strength you need .” Meghna Naidu’s comment read, “Lots of positive energy and healing vibes coming your way… You are a fighter and always will be @chhavihussein .”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she felt a lump around 20 days back and got a call from cancer specialist on Monday. She said, “I cried a lot when I was advised to have a biopsy. The fear of something like that happening is much worse than finding out that this is it. I’ve had some really traumatic sleepless nights before I actually went for the biopsy. That was an emotional struggle for me. It got me prepared,”

Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein and is a mother of two kids, Arhaam and Areeza.

