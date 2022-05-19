Chhavi Mittal Is Prepping for Radiotherapy, Reveals Her Immunity Is ‘All Time Low’; See Post

Actress Chhavi Mittal and all her friends, fans and followers are aware of the fact. She was diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks back. While she has now been cancer free, the actress is on her path to recovery. In fact, very shortly, she will start taking radiotherapy as well. Now, she has shared a health update.

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi Mittal revealed that today is not a great day for her. She wrote, “There are days I feel energetic and then there are days I feel effete. Like totally dead. Immunity is at an all time low.. cold water gives me a throat ache, AC gives me the sniffles! And I know something is not right when the gym feels like drudgery!

Today is that day.”

She further mentioned, “Today is also the day I prep for the radiotherapy and I won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves. Not for the prep but for the cycles to begin from Monday ♀️”

She ended her note by saying, “To all my fellow cancer warriors, esp the ones going through chemo… its not easy, but it’s also not the end. Hang in there. Let’s all come, see and conquer.” See the post here:

Her friends and fans took to the comments section to send her love and positive vibes. They also wished for her speedy recovery.

In an earlier post, Chhavi had opened up about how she dodged chemotherapy but will be undergoing radiotheraphy. She had written, “For everybody wanting to know the next steps.. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with Radio therapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. Its too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.