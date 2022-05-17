Chhavi Mittal Opens Up About Her Post Cancer Surgery Recovery: Getting a Little Tired of the Pain

Television actress Chhavi Mittal has been sharing her post-cancer-surgery journey on Instagram and her latest post offers us a glimpse of her routine. The actress who recently underwent surgery for breast cancer is currently recovering. In her latest Instagram post, Chhavi revealed how more than being sick she despises “feeling” sick. The actress shared two pictures on the social media platform. The actress was dressed in comfy athleisure wear comprising a pair of blue track pants and a white full-sleeved t-shirt. Chhavi completed her look with a white baseball cap.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress added to the caption, “Yesterday was a not-so-good day. I had a slight fever, throat ache, body ache and I basically realised yet again that more than ‘being’ sick I hate ‘feeling’ sick.” Chhavi mentioned that to fight away the feeling of being sick, she got up and went to the gym. After she returned from her workout session, Chhavi worked on finishing writing a script. The actress added that she also visited one of her cancer surgeons who told her that “healing is happening just the way it should.” The actress said that the doctor’s assurance made her feel “awesome” about her day.

Sharing her concerns about her post-surgery recovery, Chhavi wrote in the caption, “I’m just getting a little tired of the pain in one of the stitches and wish that it went away soon.” The actress mentioned that her doctor said, the more she improves her mobility, the faster the pain will go. Hence, Chhavi revealed that she is working on her physiotherapy sessions. The actress ended the note with these words: “Chhavi, this too shall pass.”

Fans of the actress have been sending her love and support in these trying times. One of the top comments on Chhavi’s post read, “You are the strongest! I don't know how you are doing this but it is definitely inspiring me..more love and power to you.”

Chhavi announced that she is cancer-free last month after her successful surgery.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.