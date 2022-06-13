Chhavi Mittal Proudly Flaunts Scar Post Breast Cancer Surgery: ‘Some Flinched at The Sight of It’

Chhavi Mittal had been diagnosed with breast cancer a few months back. With her indomitable fighting spirit, the actress kept a brave face as she went for a surgery and came out cancer free. She also shared her journey of slow recovery, and how nervous she was going for radiotherapy. Now, the actress has shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar from the surgery.

Chhavi seems to have been a part of a party, where she chose a gorgeous yellow dress with low back. It was at her back that the scar was visible. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!”

She further added, “But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor” See the post here:

Taking to the comments, her fans lauded her and wrote how inspiring she is. One fan called the scar a ‘medal’, while another called her ‘amazing’. Well, Chhavi indeed is amazing, and kudos to her for taking all of us through her journey.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.