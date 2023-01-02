Chhavi Mittal Received 'Insensitive Comments' After Sharing Pics of Breast Cancer Surgery Scar; See Post

Actor Chhavi Mittal has been very vocal about her fight with breast cancer. She even tried to raise awareness about the same in past. However, a recent incident on social media forced her to address the stigma around her medical condition once again. Some made insensitive comments on a few of her recent posts, which the actress chose to respond to.

Earlier, Chhavi Mittal shared some vacation pictures and reels from a beach which received several “insensitive" comments. Sharing screenshots of them, Chhavi in a recent post said that “her breasts are being discussed here like a commodity."

One of the comments on her vacation post read, “Breast cancer ke liye breast katna padta hai kya (Does one need to cut off breasts for breast cancer)?"

Chhavi said, “Yes. This insensitivity still happens," and added, “May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well. While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a lil sensitivity wouldn’t hurt don’t u think? This person has gone to the extent of saying “celebs are used to such comments."

In her post she sternly asks netizens to treat celebrities like humans and that no normal human is used to such insensitivity about the biggest fight for survival that they have which has not only physical but emotional repercussions as well.

She went on to educate people about how breast cancer surgery works. She said, “There’s a lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast). There’s mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this). And there’s reconstruction.” She reveals that she underwent a reconstruction surgery to make her breasts look the way they were earlier. Chhavi added that in some cases silicones may be used for mastectomy.

“I’d like to reiterate that surviving cancer has been a life changing experience for me. This is a new life that I’m living and it’s not the same as the previous one. Its been 7 months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine. But I get by, coz its an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful day in and day out," the actress mentioned in her post.

Chhavi declared herself cancer-free in April last year after a six-hour surgery. While the actress discusses the topic to educate the public, she frequently receives some unfavourable reactions on social media. She ends her post by showing her support for all cancer survivors and thanking those who were beside her during her journey.

Read all the Latest Movies News here