Chhavi Mittal Says Her Kid Suddenly Became a 'Big Boy' During Her Breast Cancer Surgery, Pens Note for Him

Ever since actress Chhavi Mittal got diagnosed with breast cancer, she has been updating her fans and followers continuously about her health and recovery. Her timeline is filled with posts from her hospital as she keeps documenting her journey. Now, the actress has given a shout-out to her three-year-old son, and how he reacted to the entire situation. In her note for her son Arham, she called him a ‘big-boy.’

She began her note by writing, “The story of my fight with cancer is incomplete if I don’t mention the part this little man played in it. Amongst the things I did to prep for the surgery, what I dreaded the most was to tell @arhamhussein that I won’t be around for a while. But coming from a baby who hadn’t even completed 3 years then, it was a surprisingly unexpected reaction! For somebody who cried every single morning before I left for office, suddenly became a big boy! Not only did he not cry in my absence, he even behaved well with his care givers who I had stationed in my absence. And when I got back from the hospital and needed to recover, he made sure to remind me every now and then to not pick him up since I was “hurt”.”

She continued, “He would repeatedly ask me how my “chot” is and would ask me to show him the stitches. I would tell him that I’m feeling better and he would tell me “par chot toh abhi bhi hai”. He pressed my feet with his little hands, he hugged me with utmost care, asking me each time which my right side is (since that’s where my surgery happened) and if it hurts when he hugs me”

Take a look at her post:

Chhavi Mittal had been diagnosed with breast cancer a few months back. With her indomitable fighting spirit, the actress kept a brave face as she went for a surgery and came out cancer free. She also shared her journey of slow recovery, and how nervous she was going for radiotherapy.

