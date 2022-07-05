Chhavi Mittal Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Seeking Sympathy: 'I Didn't Choose Cancer, It Chose Me'

Television actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about her cancer treatment. The actress, who underwent a crucial surgery earlier in April this year, often shared updates about her battle with breast cancer on her social media handles. However, recently a user commented on Mittal’s post and accused her of ‘publicising’ her condition for gaining “sympathy and PR.”

Mittal shared a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram account that read, “Ohh ur again here to gain some sympathy and PR.” In the caption, the actress expressed her thoughts and talked about how difficult her journey of surviving cancer had been. Mittal wrote that she did not choose cancer but cancer chose her. She added that the emotional trauma that a cancer survivor has to experience cannot be expressed in words or gestures.

“Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum.” Slamming the user for their insensitive comment, Mittal wrote, “Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable,” she wrote.

Chhavi added that like the trolls cannot imagine her thoughts behind sharing her journey as a cancer survivor, even she cannot imagine the amount of trauma the trolls must have gone through in their life to feel extreme negativity. “Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within,” concluded Mittal.

