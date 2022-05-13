Chhavi Mittal's First Gym Selfie Days After Breast Cancer Surgery, Fans Laud her

Having to deal with a life-threatening ailment like cancer requires a lot of emotional strength and even the recovery phase can be very stressful, especially when it comes to socialising. While a lot of people prefer to stay indoors and stay out of sight until they fully recover, there are women like Chhavi Mittal, back to some physical activity at the gym merely days after getting discharged from the hospital after breast cancer surgery. And she has also posted a mirror selfie from the gym for all to see.

Daring to post a photo of herself where her surgery scars are visible, the actor wrote, “I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today.” She then went on to say that she was still taking it slow after the surgery and was unable to use her right hand and couldn’t lift weights as they were strenuous.

However, she said she performed squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats. “I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me, as am I,” she said.

Chhavi also mentioned that one cannot be strong physically until they are mentally strong too and that is why she took this step today despite some initial jitters. Chhavi’s strength and the fact that she returned to the gym so quickly after her surgery was praised by fans and industry acquaintances. “Lots of love and only if you have any idea how many you are already inspiring," actor Parull Chaudhary said in response to her tweet. “Love you," Mahhi Vij wrote. Chhavi was described as an inspiration by several fans. Meanwhile, several worried followers advised Chhavi to tread carefully and take it slow.

In April, Chhavi Mittal successfully underwent breast cancer surgery. She spent a few days in the hospital after her surgery before going home a few weeks ago.

