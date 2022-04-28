Chhavi Mittal's Friends Pamper Her Post Breast Cancer Surgery, Actress Shares Adorable Video

Actress Chhavi Mittal is fighting cancer bravely and setting up a strong example for her fans and followers. From dancing before her surgery to updating her followers after the surgery, the actress has been putting up a brave front. Recently, she shared a video of her friends pampering her in the hospital post her breast cancer surgery. In the video, they can be seen brushing her hair and giving her a hairdo. Her actor friends can also be seen cleaning her hospital room.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “So much pampering omg! You guys are spoiling me no end and I’ll expect this even when my hand is working again! Ok????#friendslikefamily.."

The actress had the surgery a couple of days back and is cancer-free now. However, she is still in a lot of pain from the procedure. Now, her husband Mohit Hussain has opened up about her battle against cancer.

In an interview with IANS, Mohit Hussein said, “I feel the best I can do in this situation is to be as supportive as possible. I’m making sure that my wife is in the best frame of mind. It is not just an individual battle for her. It is a family battle and we are making sure to win over in this journey. I’m trying my best to be a shield around her.”

He also added, “She’s been very strong about everything. She’s really moved ahead while cooperating with all of it and that is inspiring. I really didn’t think I could admire or love my wife more than I do, but after all of this, I do. I call her my hero and warrior.”

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

The 41-year-old shared that it was after a gym injury for which they had to visit a doctor that they found a lump in one of her breasts. Also, ahead of her surgery, the actor uploaded a video on YouTube, in which she can be seen having fun with her loved ones at a farm. According to the actor, “There are some things that are beyond our control." She says that we always have two choices: “One is to face it happily, and the other is to sulk." She added that “she has chosen to face it happily and as positively she can."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.