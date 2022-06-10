Chhavi Mittal's Words of Support for Fellow Cancer Warrior Mahima Chaudhry: 'You're Braver Than You Think'

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed that she has battled breast cancer. Mahima revealed that she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis with actor Anupam Kher after he reached out to her for a role in his upcoming film, The Signature. Anupam Kher, on Thursday, shared a video of Mahima, wherein she opened up on her battle with breast cancer.

The Pardes star has been receiving a lot of support from her colleagues in the industry, ever since she spoke up about her illness. Actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, has come out in support of Mahima. The TV actress has shared a picture with Mahima on her Instagram handle, along with an emotional note.

She wrote, “Never ended up posting any pics with you. Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior.”

Mahima revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography. A biopsy was performed and the cancer cells were discovered. She was advised to chemotherapy and Mahima broke down. However, she was assured that she would recover. She went on to narrate how her mother reacted and confirmed that she has now recovered.

Sharing her emotional story, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!”

