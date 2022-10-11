Chhello Show Actor Bhavin Rabari Says He Didn't Know What Oscars Are and How Important It Is

Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year for the Best International Feature Film category. However, do you know that the lead actor of the movie – Bhavin Rabari – did not know what the Oscars are and how important they are unless his film was selected for the same?

In a recent interview, eight-year-old Bhavin Rabari, who played the role of Samay in Last Film Show, revealed he had no understanding of Oscars. He also shared how he does not want ‘too many films’ and therefore had no idea about how important Oscars are. Rabari also mentioned that since watching films is rare, he goes to school, returns home and takes his cattle to graze.

“I just acted in the film. I didn’t know what the Oscars are. A long time after we finished the film, I came to know about Oscars. I was told, ‘The film has been selected for Oscars.’ That’s when I came to know what the Oscars are. I don’t get to watch too many films, so I didn’t know how important this is. Nalin sir informed us about it over a phone call. Watching films is rare for us. I don’t even enjoy it much, but I’ve started liking watching films little. I go to school and return home in the afternoon and then roam around in the farm, take my cattle to graze, so I didn’t know much about all this,” he told Indian Express.

The child actor also shared that his father was upset when he bagged the movie because he had gone for auditions without informing him. “My father was upset that I went for auditions without telling him, my mother knew about it. But after Nalin sir spoke to him, he has been supportive. He’s even here with me as I promote the film in Mumbai,” he said.

Chhello Show (The Last Show) is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in key roles. The coming-of-age drama is set in Gujarat, where Nalin was raised. The film revolves around a nine-year-old boy named Samay, who is inspired by cinema and works hard to achieve his dream. However, he is unaware of the social pressures and economic insecurities. The film is said to be inspired by the director Nalin’s life. Last Film Show will be released in theatres on October 14 this year.

