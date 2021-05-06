'Chhichhore' Actor Abhilasha Patil Succumbs to Coronavirus

Marathi film and TV actress Abhilasha Patil, who also featured in Bollywood films like Chhichhore, Good Newwz and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has succumbed to coronavirus complications. Abhilasha is survived by her husband and son.

Several Marathi actors mourned the demise of Abhilasha Patil. Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar, who had collaborated with Abhilasha on Prawaas, shared a post on Facebook which read, “Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co artist.. We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don’t have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji (sic).”

As per report, Abhilasha was shooting for a web show in Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras for the last few days. She returned to Mumbai after her health deteriorated while shooting for her project. After returning to the city, she underwent a Covid-19 test. Her results came out as positive.

She was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital after she tested positive for the virus. Her health worsened and she succumbed to coronavirus after a few days.

