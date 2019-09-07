Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's multi-starrer film Chhichhore has hit the theaters this Friday.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr
Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's multi-starrer film Chhichhore has hit the theaters this Friday.
Loading...

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's multi-starrer film Chhichhore has hit the theaters this Friday. The college drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari has opened up at the box office with Rs 7.32 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give the box office figures.

He wrote, "#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz." (sic)

It is also the second best opening for Sushant after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which collected Rs 21.30 crore on day one. His other films Kedarnath (2018) with Sara Ali Khan earned Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day, while 2013 release Shuddh DesiRomance raked in Rs 6.45 cr on the first day.

Giving 3.5/5 stars to the film, Rajeev Masand of News18 in his review wrote, "Tiwari gives us charming characters that are the glue in this film with a threadbare plot. Varun Sharma is especially terrific as Sexa, the boy with sex on his mind constantly. Tahir Bhasin nicely channels Derek's wounded pride, and Navin Polishetty as Acid and Tushar Pandey as Mummy are in solid form. Shraddha Kapoor matches the boys step for step, and is impressively restrained in the older portions. Sushant Singh Rajput brings a winning boyish quality to the younger Anni, transforming seamlessly into the older version of the character, whom we catch at a difficult time in his life."

"The film is all about its characters, frankly, and the hoops they're made to jump. In them you'll likely find traces and memories of your own youth. It's good, harmless fun. I had a big smile plastered on my face throughout, and I think you will too," he concluded.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram