Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's multi-starrer film Chhichhore has hit the theaters this Friday. The college drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari has opened up at the box office with Rs 7.32 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give the box office figures.

He wrote, "#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz." (sic)

It is also the second best opening for Sushant after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which collected Rs 21.30 crore on day one. His other films Kedarnath (2018) with Sara Ali Khan earned Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day, while 2013 release Shuddh DesiRomance raked in Rs 6.45 cr on the first day.

Giving 3.5/5 stars to the film, Rajeev Masand of News18 in his review wrote, "Tiwari gives us charming characters that are the glue in this film with a threadbare plot. Varun Sharma is especially terrific as Sexa, the boy with sex on his mind constantly. Tahir Bhasin nicely channels Derek's wounded pride, and Navin Polishetty as Acid and Tushar Pandey as Mummy are in solid form. Shraddha Kapoor matches the boys step for step, and is impressively restrained in the older portions. Sushant Singh Rajput brings a winning boyish quality to the younger Anni, transforming seamlessly into the older version of the character, whom we catch at a difficult time in his life."

"The film is all about its characters, frankly, and the hoops they're made to jump. In them you'll likely find traces and memories of your own youth. It's good, harmless fun. I had a big smile plastered on my face throughout, and I think you will too," he concluded.

