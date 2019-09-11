Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film Chhichhore is proving to be a hit among audiences. The film's collections had opened to Rs. 7 crores on its release on Friday. Its collection spiked massively over the weekend, earning Rs. 16 crore on Sunday. This week the film's collection continues to go strong.

According to Box Office India, Chhichhore opened to Rs. 7 crore on Friday. Its collection on Monday was higher than the opening as the film earned Rs. 7.75 crore. On Tuesday, the film's earning saw another jump as it earned Rs. 9.75 crore.

This has set Chhichhore weekday collections as the third-best of 2019 after Uri and Kabir Singh. Chhichhore has currently made a total of Rs. 52.5 crores in just five days. Considering its current earnings, it looks like the film still has a long way to go.

Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. The film follows the story of a group of college friends who meet again after decades while also going over their whacky memories from college through flashbacks. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As for Shraddha Kapoor, this is her second film that is currently doing well in theaters. She also appears alongside Prabhas in Saaho which is also her debut into south cinema. Saaho has also been doing well on the earning front. Looks like Shraddha Kapoor is winning it big.

