Chhichhore Box Office Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 36 Crore
Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's multi-starrer film 'Chhichhore' hit the theaters past Friday and has been received well by the audiences.
Poster of 'Chhichhore' film
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer comedy-drama film Chhichhore has opened to be a good response from the audiences. Backed by a good script and convincing performances of its lead stars, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has managed to collect Rs 35.98 crore in its opening weekend.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend figures of Chhichhore and shared that it earned Rs 7.32 cr on Friday, Rs 12.25 cr on Saturday and Rs 16.41 on Sunday, taking its total close to Rs 36 crore. In another tweet, Taran revealed that Chhichhore is also the second highest opening weekend grosser of the actor's career after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Check out his tweets here:
#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019
Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Opening Weekend* biz...2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 66 cr2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 35.98 cr2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 27.75 cr2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 23.27 cr#India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019
Giving 3.5/5 stars to the film, Rajeev Masand of News18 in his review wrote, "Varun Sharma is especially terrific as Sexa, the boy with sex on his mind constantly. Tahir Bhasin nicely channels Derek's wounded pride, and Navin Polishetty as Acid and Tushar Pandey as Mummy are in solid form. Shraddha Kapoor matches the boys step for step, and is impressively restrained in the older portions. Sushant Singh Rajput brings a winning boyish quality to the younger Anni, transforming seamlessly into the older version of the character, whom we catch at a difficult time in his life."
