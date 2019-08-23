'Chhichhore' Dosti Special Trailer is a Roller Coaster of Wild Memories

Ever since its first announcement, Chhichhore has promised to focus on bringing back fun memories for its audiences. The film is not just about a group of college friends but even tells the story of friends who are still connected and there for each other years after their college days.

The film's new trailer is more about the chaos and the pranks that friends play on each other. The two-minute trailer starts with a grown-up Sexa (Varun Sharma) getting a call from Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput). Despite being in an office meeting Sexa uses a variety of explicit curses to express his excitement. This is possibly one of the most important parts of the trailer as it shows that no matter the experiences, nothing can change the side and the bond a person has with a close, old friend.

What makes this trailer stand apart from the previous one is that this trailer focuses on the fun moments of the characters' past. The previous trailer, on the other hand, was more focused on revealing details of the story.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film is set yo release on September 6.

