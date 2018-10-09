English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhichhore First Look: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Ready to Take on the World
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Prateik Babbar, Chhichhore is a Fox Studios India production, which is expected to release in late 2019.
Following the spectacular success of Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has officially announced the title and cast of his next project after much speculation. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Prateik Babbar, Chhichhore is a Fox Studios India production, which is expected to release in late 2019.
According to reports, the film is set around an engineering college and is an exuberant coming-of-age drama with the three lead actors playing young adults on the threshold of life, career and love.
Interestingly, Prateik is said to be playing the antagonist, and the film will mark the first time he and Sushant will share screen space.
The film is said to be partially based on instances from Nitesh's real-life experiences, given that the director had attended engineering college himself. Sushant has also attended an engineering school in the past.
Did someone say Three Idiots?
On the work front, while Sushant Singh Rajput has completed Abhishek Chaubey’s Son Chiriya, he is currently shooting for The Faults In Our Stars remake Kizie Aur Manny. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her previous releases, Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actress has also been taking time out to shoot the varied schedules of her South Indian film debut Saaho.
A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of.. TIMEPASS 😜 Proud to be in @niteshtiwari22's next after Dangal - #Chhichhore; alongside @itsSSR. Presented by @foxstarhindi, a @NGEMovies production 😊 Releasing on 30th August 2019. #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/vItWkuXita— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 9, 2018
