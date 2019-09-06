Chhichhore is Dipped in Nostalgia, Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher is Breaking the Internet

In director Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore, nostalgia is the sauce that brings flavour to a fairly straightforward story. From its very opening scene in which a student, seeking a break from his books late at night, sets off a full-blown 'water war' in the hostel, you're transported to the wonder years of these friends as they look back fondly at their best times. Such is the tone and treatment of the film that it'll trigger a flood of memories for anyone who's lived on campus.

Camila Cabello is getting ready for the release of her upcoming album titled Romance, which comes just after the beginning of her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. What has fans bothered is that neither singer has said much about the relationship. In a recent interview, Cabello revealed why.

Divyanka Tripathi's new project Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which recently started streaming on Alt Balaji, is a romantic comedy about two chefs whose relationship goes sour for unknown reasons. In an interview recently, the actress got candid about her role, working with co-actor Rajeev Khandelwal and how she made up her mind into doing intimate scenes.

After graduating from school in Mumbai and a brief period in Lady Ardingly College in London where she featured in a short film and play, Suhana Khan recently started her term at NYU. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter at the University has gone viral, which proves that she is one of the most fashionable students ever.

It Chapter 2 is another example of how filmmakers lose grip on the story in the sequel. The small but highly violent town of Derry revisits its past and finds that the old was indeed gold and the return of its heroes after 27 years does more harm than good to the nostalgia attached to it.

