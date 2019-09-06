Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhichhore is Dipped in Nostalgia, Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher is Breaking the Internet

While Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore will take you back to your campus days, Suhana Khan's latest picture as a fresher in NYU can also evoke some memories. All this and more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chhichhore is Dipped in Nostalgia, Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher is Breaking the Internet
While Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore will take you back to your campus days, Suhana Khan's latest picture as a fresher in NYU can also evoke some memories. All this and more in today's entertainment wrap.
Loading...

In director Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore, nostalgia is the sauce that brings flavour to a fairly straightforward story. From its very opening scene in which a student, seeking a break from his books late at night, sets off a full-blown 'water war' in the hostel, you're transported to the wonder years of these friends as they look back fondly at their best times. Such is the tone and treatment of the film that it'll trigger a flood of memories for anyone who's lived on campus.

Read our review: Chhichhore Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Film is Dipped in Nostalgia

Camila Cabello is getting ready for the release of her upcoming album titled Romance, which comes just after the beginning of her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. What has fans bothered is that neither singer has said much about the relationship. In a recent interview, Cabello revealed why.

Read: Camila Cabello Reveals Why She's Tight-lipped on Affair With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want to Protect It'

Divyanka Tripathi's new project Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which recently started streaming on Alt Balaji, is a romantic comedy about two chefs whose relationship goes sour for unknown reasons. In an interview recently, the actress got candid about her role, working with co-actor Rajeev Khandelwal and how she made up her mind into doing intimate scenes.

Read: Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi

After graduating from school in Mumbai and a brief period in Lady Ardingly College in London where she featured in a short film and play, Suhana Khan recently started her term at NYU. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter at the University has gone viral, which proves that she is one of the most fashionable students ever.

Read: Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet

It Chapter 2 is another example of how filmmakers lose grip on the story in the sequel. The small but highly violent town of Derry revisits its past and finds that the old was indeed gold and the return of its heroes after 27 years does more harm than good to the nostalgia attached to it.

Read our review: It Chapter 2 Movie Review: This Monster Kills Time and Picks Brain

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram