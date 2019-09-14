Chhichhore, Pehlwaan, IT Chapter 2 Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

Pailwaan, starring Kichcha Sudeep was released in theaters on Thursday, September 12, and just a day later, on Friday, the download link of the full movie has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The leak comes amid Indian film industry fighting hard against piracy. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking movies online every week. The leak of Pailwaan full movie download link may take a toll on the box office collection of the Sudeep starrer. The film also marks debut of Suniel Shetty in Kannada cinema.

Following the leak, Pailwaan can now be downloaded by Tamilrockers. Directed by S Krishna, Pailwaan released in several languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film sees Sudeep essaying the role of a wrestler. Pailwaan also stars Suneil Shetty, Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh. The film is garnering positive reviews since its release.

Sudeep underwent intense training in combat sports and transformed his physique to play a martial artist in Pailwaan.

Tamilrockers have leaked several other Hindi and other language films this year. Last week, the website had leaked full movie link of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore.

Earlier, major big-budget Bollywood films including Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegal downloading and streaming by Tamilrockers.

Not just Bollywood or south movies, Tamilrockers have even leaked full movie download link of Hollywood film IT Chapter 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.