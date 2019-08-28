Chhichhore New Song Woh Din Brings Back Worry Free Memories Shared With Friends

As its date of release draws closer, Chhichhore continues to prove claims that the film will bring in a high tide of nostalgia for its audiences. That is also one way of describing the film's latest song titled Woh Din. The song revolves around a grown-up Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput) going through a photo album reliving his college days.

As the film dives into the flashbacks, it focuses not only on the pranks these friends played on each other but even how they often helped each other in their time of need. The two and a half minute song starts with Anni opening an album as he looks at different milestones he shared with his friends in college. The song then focuses on a number of memories like unscrewing hostel doors and placing firecrackers near windows.

One part of the song even sees Anni being helped by his friends to get ready for a movie date that he has with Maya (Shraddha Kapoor). Apart from this, the friends are also seen supporting each other as they get into fistfights. The song ends with Anni in the present-day closing the album on a picture of the group huddled together wearing alphabetical shirts that spells out "loser".

The voice behind Woh Din is that of Tushar Joshi. The song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar among others. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to release on September 6, 2019.

