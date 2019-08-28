Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhichhore New Song Woh Din Brings Back Worry Free Memories Shared With Friends

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, will be releasing on September 6, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chhichhore New Song Woh Din Brings Back Worry Free Memories Shared With Friends
Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, will be releasing on September 6, 2019.
Loading...

As its date of release draws closer, Chhichhore continues to prove claims that the film will bring in a high tide of nostalgia for its audiences. That is also one way of describing the film's latest song titled Woh Din. The song revolves around a grown-up Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput) going through a photo album reliving his college days.

 

As the film dives into the flashbacks, it focuses not only on the pranks these friends played on each other but even how they often helped each other in their time of need. The two and a half minute song starts with Anni opening an album as he looks at different milestones he shared with his friends in college. The song then focuses on a number of memories like unscrewing hostel doors and placing firecrackers near windows.

 

One part of the song even sees Anni being helped by his friends to get ready for a movie date that he has with Maya (Shraddha Kapoor). Apart from this, the friends are also seen supporting each other as they get into fistfights. The song ends with Anni in the present-day closing the album on a picture of the group huddled together wearing alphabetical shirts that spells out "loser".

 

 

The voice behind Woh Din is that of Tushar Joshi. The song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar among others. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to release on September 6, 2019.

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram