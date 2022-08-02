Chhorii 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha To Film For Horror Film's Sequel This November? Here's What We Know

When Nushrratt Bharuccha made her breakthrough with Luv Ranjan’s directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, there was no turning back for the stellar actress. Over the years, she has starred in hit films such as Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Ajeeb Daastaans. Last year, she took things a notch higher with her performance in Vishal Furia’s OTT release Chhorii. The film was met with rave reviews from fans. Soon after its success, the makers announced a possible sequel titled ‘Chhorii 2’ that will go on the floors in November.

A source told ETimes that the Akaash Vani actress is likely to return to the horror film franchise later this year. “Nushrratt is super pumped to start shooting for Chhorii 2. She is looking forward to meeting her co-stars and recreating the world of ‘Chhorii’ with her director, Vishal Furia and also the new cast that he is looking for,” the source said.

“The actress will go on to the film sets in November. She is currently prepping for Chhorii and other upcoming projects. She is in Hyderabad for her film currently which is under wraps, followed by fulfilling other work commitments in Mumbai,” the source added.

Chhorii was a horror film majorly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana. It was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and it featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal. The story depicted the life of a married couple, who are forced to move out of their home and seek refuge in a remote house. However, the wife soon experiences supernatural events which threaten her life.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will soon be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure drama directorial Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Satya Dev. The movie would follow an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The actress is also shooting for Raj Mehta’s Selfiee, a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.

The original movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but losing his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

