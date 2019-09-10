Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chhichhore Box Office Day 4 Collection: Sushant-Shraddha's Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Mark

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Chhichhore has raked in more than Rs 44 crore at the box office so far.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
Chhichhore Box Office Day 4 Collection: Sushant-Shraddha's Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Mark
Chhichhore team promoting film on Nach Baliye.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is all set to touch the Rs 50-crore mark. The film has raked in over Rs 44 crore since its release on September 6. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film which opened to low collections on Friday, witnessed a good performance at the box-office on Monday.

"Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 (Monday) is 10.66 per cent higher than Day 1 (Friday), despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... A rarity in today's times...Business at major centres/multiplexes is fantastic...Friday Rs 7.32 cr, Saturday Rs 12.25 cr, Sunday Rs 16.41 cr, Monday Rs 8.10 cr. Total: Rs 44.08 cr. India business," Taran tweeted on Tuesday.

Chhichhore, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

