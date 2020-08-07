Chief Justice Of India Junks CBI Plea By Law Student, Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Pursuing Case

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Bihar government to transfer the investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case to either CBI or NIA, as the case was already with the CBI since Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the late actor's father is already pursuing the matter, and asked the petitioner, who is a law student, "How are you concerned with the criminal offence?"

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that CBI has already taken over the probe, and the Mumbai case is still to be decided.

The Chief Justice said it has already been widely reported that the CBI has registered an FIR. Mehta replied that the Mumbai probe is not yet transferred. Chief Justice replied, then this plea is infructuous?

The Chief Justice told the petitioner's counsel that the court will dismiss it without any reason. The petitioner's counsel insisted, "Can I tell you about the law? Does your Lordship want this case not to be investigated?"

The Chief Justice replied do not make absurd statements, as the probe is on the behest of the father and junked the plea.

On July 30, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL seeking CBI probe into the death by suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Chief Justice Bobde said the PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter.

"The Mumbai police are probing the matter. If you want, then you can go before the Bombay High Court and seek appropriate relief," the bench also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, then noted.

Advocate K.B. Upadhyay, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the bench that Sushant was a good man, as he was supporting several social causes.

The bench replied it has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or bad person, and it is about jurisdiction. The bench told the petitioner's counsel that he should go to Bombay High Court, if there was anything concrete to show.

Upadhyay had contended in the plea that there are several irregularities in the investigation of the Mumbai Police. "He had injury marks on his body," said Upadhyay.