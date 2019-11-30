Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lata Mangeshkar at Hospital

Thackeray inquired about her health, an official said. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lata Mangeshkar at Hospital
Maharashtra CM visits Lata Mangeshkar in Hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is recuperating at a city hospital.

Thackeray inquired about her health, an official said. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram