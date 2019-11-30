Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lata Mangeshkar at Hospital
Thackeray inquired about her health, an official said. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.
Maharashtra CM visits Lata Mangeshkar in Hospital
In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
