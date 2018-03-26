English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Child Abuse Is The Greatest Crime Says Michael Caine
Michael Caine, 82, commented on the issue while talking about filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow
Image: Reuters
Veteran actor Michael Caine, who believes child abuse is the "greatest crime in the world", has opened up about being "ill-treated" as a young person during World War II.
Caine, 82, commented on the issue while talking about filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Caine is unsure if he will work with Allen again because of his personal feelings about the alleged crime.
"Would I work with Woody Allen again? I see that he's been accused of child abuse. If that's true, I wouldn't. No. But I mean, I read it, but there doesn't seem to be any trials or anything," Caine told Total Film magazine.
"For me, the greatest crime in the world is child abuse. That is worse than anything. I was ill-treated when I was evacuated from London during World War II so I am a recipient of child abuse. So I am very, very, very, very critical of anyone who abuses a child," added the actor, who had won an Oscar for his work on Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters.
Also Watch
Caine, 82, commented on the issue while talking about filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Caine is unsure if he will work with Allen again because of his personal feelings about the alleged crime.
"Would I work with Woody Allen again? I see that he's been accused of child abuse. If that's true, I wouldn't. No. But I mean, I read it, but there doesn't seem to be any trials or anything," Caine told Total Film magazine.
"For me, the greatest crime in the world is child abuse. That is worse than anything. I was ill-treated when I was evacuated from London during World War II so I am a recipient of child abuse. So I am very, very, very, very critical of anyone who abuses a child," added the actor, who had won an Oscar for his work on Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice