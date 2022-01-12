Child Artist Myra Vaikul’s Adorable Mimicry Video Goes Viral

Popular Marathi child artist Myra Vaikul has become a social media sensation. Myra is currently playing the role of Pari in the popular television series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath with the lead pair Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere.

A video of Myra with Sheetal Kshirsagar, who plays the role of Simmi in the show, is going viral on social media. In the adorable fun video Sheetal and Pari are doing a playful act of Sheetal’s character Simmi. The video has been recently shared on Instagram by one of Pari’s fan pages.

“Pappaaa Pari with Simmi “माझी तुझी रेशीमगाठी,” the caption read.

Soon after the post was shared, many of Pari and Sheetal’s fans filled the comment section with heart emojis. Earlier, Myra was seen copying actor Sankarshan Karhade.

With her on-screen innocent performance in the show, Pari has created a separate fan base for herself. On the sets of the show, she often seems to groove to different dance numbers and mimic many other actors.

Myra’s father talking about her entry into the Entertainment industry revealed that Myra’s journey started when the first lockdown in 2020 came into effect. During the lockdown, Myra’s father and mother used to shoot her videos for fun and share them with family groups. As everyone appreciated Myra’s skill, her mother decided to upload the videos on social media. As the videos went viral, Myra became a sensation.

Later, Myra auditioned for the role of Pari in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and got selected. Her father stated that all this was not planned or decided “but, it just happened.”

Myra’s cute videos often make rounds on the internet. She has a huge fan following. She also has a YouTube channel in her name called World of Myra and Family.

