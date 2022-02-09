Child Artist Saisha Salvi To Act in Marathi Serial Pinky Cha Vijay

Social media influencers are now getting a lot of opportunities to act in films and television shows. Be it Myra Vaikul, who is winning the hearts of people in the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath on Zee Marathi, or Mimi Khadse, who has carved a distinctive reputation in Devmanus, social media stars are rapidly gaining ground in TV serials.

Myra Vaikul and Mimi Khadse have a significant fan following of 3.95 lakh and around one lakh on Instagram respectively.

Another child artist Saisha Bhoir plays the character of Kartiki Kartik Inamdar in Rang Maza. She was also a social media star prior to working on the series. She boasts more than 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram, and her character in Rang Maza has been well received by the audience.

Now, popular child artist Saisha Salvi has bagged a role in Pinky Cha Vijay, which airs on Star Pravah. Saisha plays the role of a mischievous child in the series, which airs on the Star Pravah channel.

Saisha Salvi lives with her parents in Pune and is a role model for children of her age. The four-year-old child artist is the daughter of Shweta Salvi and Hemant Salvi. She has made a name for herself in the modelling industry.

She has previously worked as a model for a range of baby clothing brands. She has also appeared in commercials for jewellery and other products. The actor has walked the ramp at major fashion events like Times Fashion Week and Bollywood Fashion Week.

Pinky Cha Vijay is a remake of the popular Hindi TV series Nimki Mukhia, which revolves around a young, confident girl named Pinky. Pinky aspires to be her village’s first female chief. The lead role of Pinky is being played by the Marathi actress, Sharayu Sonawane.

