Child Star Aakriti Sharma Bags Mythological Show 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi'

Child actor Aakriti Sharma of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame will be seen in a mythological show. The show titled "Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani" will introduce the character of Rajjo, a child living with her stepmother. Aakriti plays Rajjo in the show.

Paridhi Sharma plays Maa Vaishno Devi, who lives in the guise of a villager who helps Rajjo through her difficult times.

Aakriti's mother Dimpal Sharma said: "This will be the first time Aakriti will be playing a mythological character. She is very excited to join the cast of 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani Ki'. We are big devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi. Being a part of this show is a real blessing."

"Being a mother, I was first afraid to have said a yes to the show due to the spread of the virus. But when we got to know about the precautions taken on the set, I was more confident," she added, about the Star Bharat show.