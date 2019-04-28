English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Childhood Memories Helped Tessa Thompson's Performance in Little Woods
Actor Tessa Thompson says she drew inspiration from her childhood memories for her character in the upcoming film, Little Woods.
Actor Tessa Thompson says she drew inspiration from her childhood memories for her character in the upcoming film, Little Woods.
Loading...
Actor Tessa Thompson says she drew inspiration from her childhood memories for her character in the upcoming film, Little Woods.
The Nia DaCosta-directed film features Thompson and Lily James as two estranged sisters from North Dakota who are driven to extremes when their mother dies, leaving them with one week to pay back her mortgage.
In an interview with Collider, Thompson said things would have been less "confusing" for her if the film had released when she was young.
"It is also my experience. My half-sister, who I grew up and who has my heart, is white, and I'm me. We grew up in an experience where people were like, 'You're what?! How do you relate to each other?' To see that on screen and normalised was huge for me," said Thompson.
"If I had seen depictions like that when I was little, it would have probably helped me navigate all of the confusion that I felt around being at public schools and being one of the only brown people in that space, and looking across at my sister and feeling alienated because we didn't look alike. There were just so many things about this project that meant a lot to me," she added.
Thompson was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. She will also be seen in Men In Black: International.
Follow @news18movies for more
The Nia DaCosta-directed film features Thompson and Lily James as two estranged sisters from North Dakota who are driven to extremes when their mother dies, leaving them with one week to pay back her mortgage.
In an interview with Collider, Thompson said things would have been less "confusing" for her if the film had released when she was young.
"It is also my experience. My half-sister, who I grew up and who has my heart, is white, and I'm me. We grew up in an experience where people were like, 'You're what?! How do you relate to each other?' To see that on screen and normalised was huge for me," said Thompson.
"If I had seen depictions like that when I was little, it would have probably helped me navigate all of the confusion that I felt around being at public schools and being one of the only brown people in that space, and looking across at my sister and feeling alienated because we didn't look alike. There were just so many things about this project that meant a lot to me," she added.
Thompson was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. She will also be seen in Men In Black: International.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results