Childhood Photo of Akhtar Siblings Farhan and Zoya With Mother Honey Irani is Viral

On February 19, 2022, actor-director Farhan Akhtar married long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, which had only 50 people, had the bride dress up in an elegant red gown with a matching red veil, while the groom dazzled in a black bandhgala suit. Shortly after the wedding, a childhood picture of Farhan and his sister Zoya surfaced. It shows the duo with their mother, Honey Irani. Both Farhan and Zoya are highly successful directors, with the former also having made a huge impact as an actor.

This picture, which is in sepia tones, is being shared across all social media websites after Farhan and Shibani’s wedding. The children are looking very cute in this photo, and people are busy comparing their childhood looks to their present appearances. This picture came into discussion immediately after Farhan’s wedding.

Farhan-Shibani’s wedding had around 50 guests, including Farhan’s childhood friend and superstar Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and his mother Pinky Roshan. According to reports, the Akhtars had decided to keep it simple and small following Covid-19 norms.

The wedding took place at the Khandala farmhouse of Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar. Previously, Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani, a famous hairstylist. Together, they have two daughters– Shakya and Akira.

On the occasion, Farhan and Hrithik Roshan danced to Senorita from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was directed by Farhan’s sister Zoya. The dance went viral and had netizens praising the duo.

Farhan’s wife Shibani is the sister of famous MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar. Anusha and Shibani’s other sister Apeksha Dandekar were in attendance.

