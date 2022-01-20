Childhood Photo of Popular TV Actress Munmun Dutta Goes Viral

A childhood photo of television actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going viral on social media. In this viral picture she is seen in a red frock with her father. Munmun is looking adorable with short hair in the picture. Fans love the innocent look of the actress in the adorable photo. Munmun is looking cute in the photo and she is completely unrecognisable.

Nobody would have ever imagined that this cute little girl would become a popular television actress one day. Munmun keeps on sharing her pictures and videos on social media regularly and now her childhood photo is drawing all attention.

Munmun Dutta, was born on 28 September 1987, in Durgapur district of West Bengal. Munmun rose to immense popularity with the popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sab TV. The show has been entertaining the small screen audience since the last 13 years.

Almost every actor from TMKOC has become popular among the television audience.

Munmun Dutta is known for her boldness and strong views. She does not hesitate to share details about her personal life at times. Recently after the rumours of her relationship with TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tappu she reportedly refused to work in the show. However, later the makers of the show convinced her to continue her acting as Babita ji, according to reports.

Recently, Munmun was also seen in reality show Big Boss 15 as a challenger.

