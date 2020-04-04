MOVIES

Childhood Pic of Deepika Padukone Flashing Toothless Smile Surfaces Online, See Here

In a rare childhood picture of Deepika Padukone, which has surfaced online, the actress looks absolutely adorable. Also, you can't miss how she has her lipstick on point even as a toddler.

  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Deepika Padukone is keeping her fans entertained with daily updates from her lockdown. From workout videos to funny and goofy poses with husband Ranveer Singh, the actress is making sure that none of the 21 days of the lockdown goes dull.

Meanwhile, a rare childhood picture of the actress has surfaced online and is being shared across her fan pages.

In the adorable picture, the actress can be seen sitting with her mother. She is wearing a pretty white and blue frock and sporting front bangs. Flashing a toothless smile, Deepika has her lipstick on point even as a toddler. Take a look at her picture:

Recently, Ranveer shared a candid pic of wife Deepika on social media saying she was sneaking around the house and eating nutella in the 'dead of the night'.

He captioned the post as: "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone (sic)."

On the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

