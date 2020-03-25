Childhood Pic of Sara Ali Khan Twinning in Black with Saif Goes Viral, See Here

The Pataudi family keeps giving us relationship goals every now and then and in an adorable picture from the past, Sara Ali Khan looks adorable as she twins with her father Saif in black top and blue denims while attending Don (2006) premiere with him and his then girlfriend Rozza Catalino.

The picture from Sara's childhood was shared online by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, who captioned it: "Little #saraalikhan with dad #saifalikhan and his Italian girlfriend #RozzaCatalino. Rozza and Saif were dating from 2004 to 2008. Rozza's friend from Australia who used to be a host on AXN, #taniaxaetta she used to get me good pictures when they used to hang out. Rozza became a socialite and used to attend fashion events and later did a item song for a film Desh Drohi. But the relationship did not work well. This picture was clicked at the Don film premiere."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and looks forward to the release of Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan after the coronavirus threat subsides. She is also doing Atrangi Re with Dhanush. The musical is directed by Aanand L Rai and will be delayed too because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

