Childhood Pics of Priyanka Chopra Jonas With Her Dad Are All About Love And Warmth

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas will share the screen with actor Sam Heughan in the upcoming drama series, Love Again. She remains one of the top actresses and has managed to prove her worth as an international artist. Debuting in Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, PeeCee has come a long way. Over the decades, the Dostana actress has seen several ups and downs in her life, but the loss of her father Dr Ashok Chopra has been the toughest of all.

The actress never leaves a chance to express her love for her dad. Priyanka has the words “Daddy’s little girl” tattooed on her wrist in his handwriting, as a tribute to her father.

On the birth anniversary of her father, Priyanka shared a note and an unseen childhood picture with him. The picture was captured during a family vacation, amid the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. Sharing the picture, Priyanka writes, “Happy birthday dad. We miss you every day.”

After a prolonged fight with cancer, Dr Ashok Chopra died in 2013 at the age of 62 — while serving as a doctor in the Indian Army. Priyanka, who frequently discussed their strong relationship, was shattered by his passing. Her mental health suffered after the passing of her father. Priyanka frequently mentions how her father was her biggest supporter.

In another picture with her dad, PeeCee is too young to be recognised. She captions it, “Daddy’s Lil girl. #justthetwoofus” Dr Ashok holds her little angel in her arms and both pose for the lens.

In another photo, the actress shared a moment from her autobiography — which has a photo of her on stage with her father, and an excerpt below that. She captioned it, “It never gets easier… love you dad.”

