Childhood Picture of Alia Bhatt Sitting on Mother Soni Razdan’s Lap is Viral

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to have taken up her motherly duties in full swing. The new mom recently welcomed her daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. Besides the power couple showering all their love on little Raha, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan has been leaving no stone unturned to spoil her granddaughter as well.

Alia and Soni Razdan share a beautiful mother-daughter relationship. In many interviews, Alia has spoken about how her mother has helped her in taking care of her finances. Meanwhile, the new grandmom also shared how she gave some useful “tips” to her daughter after Raha was born.

Amid Raha grabbing all the headlines in recent times, an old throwback picture of little Alia Bhatt sitting on Soni Razdan’s lap has gone viral on social media. The snap was originally shared by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on the occasion of her mother’s 63rd birthday. Along with the heartwarming post, the Bollywood diva had penned a lovely note on her Instagram handle that read, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me… Happy Birthday, Mama!”

The grainy, vintage picture captured Soni Razdan and Alia in the same frame. Dressed in a casual shirt and pair of jeans, the now-66-year-old is seen lousing on a couch, smiling at little Alia. The Raazi actress appears unrecognizable in the photo, sporting a boy-cut hairstyle, and looking at the camera, with a subtle smile on her face. However, it is Alia’s squinty eyes that crinkle, when she smiles, which is the only thing that remains the same.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, the actress had a wonderful year in 2022. The talented B-town star has received critical acclaim for both Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. She also delivered a commendable performance in Netflix’s Darlings, portraying a strong female character.

The year 2022 was also a special year for the Raazi actress in terms of her personal life. From getting married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor to finding the bliss in motherhood with the arrival of Raha, Alia Bhatt is basking in the seventh heaven. On the work front, the Bollywood diva will next be seen in the Farhan Akhtar directorial, Jee Le Zaara, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

