Childhood Picture of Deepika Padukone as Toddler Surfaces Online, See Here

From showing her culinary skills to goofy poses with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is giving her fans a closer look at her personal life during the coronavirus lockdown. she also shared a childhood picture of herself performing on the stage.

Now, a childhood picture of the actress is making rounds of social media and her Instagram family simply can’t keep calm.

In the photo, shared by one of her fan accounts, Deepika, as a toddler is seen clad in a pink colour baby suit as she poses for the camera.

Take a look at the adorable picture:

Earlier, Deepika had shared a snap from her gallery in which we see a young Deepika donning an all-black look like a pro.

"Started young…," she said.

She also shared some hand-written letters sent to her by her admirers. One such letter mentions it was Deepika who made the particular fan "fall in love for Bollywood".

Another fan hailed Deepika for her efforts to de-stigmatise mental illness in the country.

Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in sports-drama ‘83. The film tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem are also part of the project.

Follow @News18Movies for more

