1-min read

Childish Gambino's 'This is America' Targets Gun Violence

Glover's graceful moves are accompanied by a strong message targeting the gun violence and the racism that has been increasing in the U.S.

Gayatri Menon | CNN-News18

Updated:May 11, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
Childish Gambino's 'This is America' Targets Gun Violence
A still from This is America (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s new single called This is America has raked up the debate on the rising gun violence in the U.S. The video that was released on YouTube shortly before his performance at Saturday Night Live show has amassed more than 72 million views.

Glover’s graceful moves are accompanied by a strong message targeting the gun violence and the racism that has been increasing in the U.S.

While a shirtless Gambino takes the centre stage with hip hop moves singing we ‘just wanna party’, ‘we just want money’, there is a lot of chaos and ruckus juxtaposing the scene. Many analysts have suggested that this might be message that the US is being distracted from grave issues like the gun violence.

At one point in the video, Gambino is seen shooting down a choir group, which likely re-enacts the Charleston shooting that happened in 2015 where white supremacist allegedly gunned down nine black Americans in church in downtown Charleston, USA.

Interestingly the video ends with Gambino running away with a terror face from a mob lynching-like situation.

The US has been in the turmoil of gun debate after the Parkland shooting massacre in Florida where 17 students were killed by a gunman. Activists have been fighting for stricter gun control laws in the country.

With the video trending, tweeple have started highlighting the message of video to wake up to the issue, before it’s too late.

It’s the first new music single Glover has released as Childish Gambino since his Grammy-nominated album Awaken, My Love in 2016.

