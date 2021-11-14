Children's Day 2021: Star Kids Born During the Pandemic

2020 had some exciting celebrity baby arrivals. The year was different from any other year in a whole lot of ways. However, it is a good thing that the pandemic did not take away the joys of parenthood. Some of Bollywood’s most popular couples welcomed babies into their families.

Several celebrity couples announced that they were embracing parenthood during the pandemic. After the most adorable baby announcements, it is time to get up to speed with the baby arrivals. Here are a few celebrity kids born during the pandemic:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave their fans a reason to celebrate during the lockdown. The deeply adored celebrity duo welcomed their baby girl Vamika, born on January 11, 2021. After the birth of their child, the couple personally sent their media friends a special request, asking them not to click or post her photos anywhere. The parents want to give the little one a normal upbringing away from the spotlight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made an announcement to the world last year. The couple, in a joint statement, said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” This year Kareena became a proud mother again as she welcomed her second son into the world. The couple named the boy, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic experienced quite an eventful pandemic. They started 2020 by announcing their engagement. The couple married and got pregnant during the lockdown last year. In July, they embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child. They named their baby boy, Agastya.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra surprised everyone with the announcement of the arrival of their second child. Born on February 15, last year, the couple’s baby girl, Samisha was born via surrogacy. The couple are parents to Viaan, born in 2012. In an interview, Shilpa had shared, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease and that came into play every time I got pregnant.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sent the internet into a meltdown of sorts when the supermodel broke her pregnancy news on The Jimmy Fallon show. After that, Gigi left the world enchanted with her pregnancy photoshoot. The on-again, off-again couple refrained from sharing glimpses of their baby girl, whom they named Khai. She was born in September last year. Gigi and Zayn have separated but plan to co-parent Khai.

Happy Children’s Day!

