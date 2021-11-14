Children's Day 2021: These Are Paparazzi's Most Favourite Star Kids in Bollywood

The growing paparazzi culture in Bollywood has not even spared celebrities’ kids. Cameramen are always chasing them to get exclusive pictures of star kids. The star babies haven’t grown up yet but have already become as famous as their celebrity parents as people want to know more about them. The film industry is going through a baby boom. Several A-list stars’ kids are clicked when they step out to play, travel for holidays or even visit the hospital. Here are a few of the paparazzi’s favourite star babies in Bollywood.

1. Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s firstborn took the internet by storm. First, he grabbed headlines for controversy around the choice of his name. And when shutterbugs spotted him, netizens simply melted. Of all the star babies, Taimur captivated the most attention. He became an overnight celebrity when he was not even a few months old. He is already a one-baby industry and with hundreds of social media pages dedicated to him, Taimur has emerged as one of the most visible star babies in Bollywood.

2. Jeh

Following the footsteps of his elder brother, is now one of the youngest and most sensational social media stars. Jeh Ali Khan has garnered quite the popularity akin to Taimur. Initially, Saif and Kareena tried to hide him from the media glare. After a while, the baby was caught on camera, pictures of his first paparazzi click went crazy viral online.

3. Inaaya

The star tot is the third Pataudi who has totally caught the frenzy of the media. Like his cousin Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter has checked all the boxes of text-book cuteness. The children have made the family an Indian equivalent of the British Royals. Innaya, Taimur and Jeh can find a place in the annals of tabloid journalism. They often rank among the most photographed Indian celebrities.

4. AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan did their best to hide the pregnancy news until the birth of their third child. The couple endured a very different experience with AbRam compared to their other two grown up children - Aryan and Suhana. With his similar charismatic appeal, the dimpled youngster charmed his way through paparazzi and social media.

5. Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai went to great lengths to shield her daughter from the paps. Instagram-friendly - it is quite still not the norm. babies are still not the norm. The youngest kid in the Bachchan clan accompanied her parents, specially mother, at many events, from Antilla to Cannes. After she turned five or six, the daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek started waving shyly to the shutterbugs.

6. Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor had already surprised everyone by opting for arranged marriage when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput. The couple became parents to their first daughter whom they very adoringly named, ‘Misha’ a combination of their names,(Mi)ra + (Sha)hid = Misha. Misha has remained fairly out of the glamour world, but given the popularity of her parents, cameras cannot resist following the little one.

7. Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

The sibling duo is much adored by the media whenever they step out with their (now-divorced) parents Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. The ex couple has already garnered plaudits for their co parenting efforts. They are often seen together with their children at holidays, family get-togethers, restaurants and movie theatres.

Who is your most favourite star kid in Bollywood?

