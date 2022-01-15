Chilla Mat Churail': Aaliyah Kashyap, Boyfriend Shane Gregoire’s Hilarious Reel

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has recently shared a funny yet adorable video featuring herself and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. In the video, the couple can be seen hopping on to a viral social media trend from Rani Mukherjee’s 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYtBuqyKlLo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Aaliyah jokingly wrote, “These firangs i tell u”

Aaliyah is seen lip-syncing to Rani Mukerji’s dialogue, while Shane enacts Divya Dutta’s lines. The video begins with Shane saying “You b**ch.” To which Aaliyah replies, “Yeh angrezi gali apne pas rakhna, Hindi main ek gaali suna di to sara khandaan qabar se bahar aa jayega. The video becomes funnier when Shanes screams, “Mala!” and Aaliyah replies with, “Chilla mat churail.”

Aaliyah is a vlogger and often gives fans glimpses of her life through photos and videos which also feature her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. She often shares funny videos with Shane on social media, especially on her Instagram.

Soon after the video was shared, Aaliyah’s friends and fans were all left in splits. Actor Jaaved Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey reacted to the post saying, “Pls.”

Meanwhile, Meezaan Jaffrey and Parul Gulati have also commented on the post.

One user praising the lovebirds said, “This is very cute.” Meanwhile, one curious fan asked, “How hard was it to keep your laughter inside ??” Another one pointing out Shane said, “Oh my god look at Shane when he says, “Mala.” One user dramatically wrote, “What did I just see ….omfg.” Many filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Being a vlogger, Aaliya is an ardent social media user. Her photos and videos are often well received by the viewers. Aaliya runs a YouTube channel, where she posts different content on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

