Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Calls Part 4 a 'Demonic' Version of 'The Crown'

Netflix's teen witch drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed certain exuberant specifics of the still-in-production Part 4 of the supernatural web series. Speaking to TheWrap, Roberto assured that Part 4 will be unlike Part 3, and every episode will be like its own mini horror movie.

Roberto stated, "We play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina."

The show-runner further confirmed that Part 4 explores the tussle of reign between Lilith and Lucifer, which continues to be the big story from Part 1. He added to the budding anticipation, saying, "One of my favorite horror writers is H.P. Lovecraft, and there's a definite H.P. Lovecraft vibe to Part 4. Greendale becomes a battleground for this really epic battle between evil and good and horror and sanity and it's huge."

Talking about the budding romantic chemistry between certain characters in the show, Roberto said, "I think in Part 3, we played the relationship angst between Sabrina and Nick a lot. I think Harvey and Sabrina will always have a special place in each other's hearts — though I love Harvey with Rosalind and I think those characters have such great chemistry together."

Sabrina's Season 3 concluded with a time-paradox where two Sabrinas (both played by Kiernan Shipka) were allowed to exist. Roberto further revealed that Sabrina's decision will have "huge repercussions" in Part 4.

