Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Calls Part 4 a 'Demonic' Version of 'The Crown'
Part 3 has just concluded and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has dished some details about the still-in-production Part 4.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Netflix's teen witch drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed certain exuberant specifics of the still-in-production Part 4 of the supernatural web series. Speaking to TheWrap, Roberto assured that Part 4 will be unlike Part 3, and every episode will be like its own mini horror movie.
Roberto stated, "We play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina."
The show-runner further confirmed that Part 4 explores the tussle of reign between Lilith and Lucifer, which continues to be the big story from Part 1. He added to the budding anticipation, saying, "One of my favorite horror writers is H.P. Lovecraft, and there's a definite H.P. Lovecraft vibe to Part 4. Greendale becomes a battleground for this really epic battle between evil and good and horror and sanity and it's huge."
Talking about the budding romantic chemistry between certain characters in the show, Roberto said, "I think in Part 3, we played the relationship angst between Sabrina and Nick a lot. I think Harvey and Sabrina will always have a special place in each other's hearts — though I love Harvey with Rosalind and I think those characters have such great chemistry together."
Sabrina's Season 3 concluded with a time-paradox where two Sabrinas (both played by Kiernan Shipka) were allowed to exist. Roberto further revealed that Sabrina's decision will have "huge repercussions" in Part 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Can All Indian Airlines Really Ban Kunal Kamra? Here is What the Law Says
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her