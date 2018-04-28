English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Hails Moves to Appoint Aamir Khan as Brand Ambassador to Promote Trade
Some reports said that the Commerce Ministry is planning to appoint the Bollywood star as brand ambassador to promote trade ties between the two countries.
Aamir Khan New Brand Ambassador For Vivo India (photo for representation, image: Yogen Shah)
China on Friday hailed reports that India plans to appoint Bollywood star Amir Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries.
"I saw relevant reports. We all know that Aamir Khan is a famous Indian actor. Many Chinese people, including myself, have watched his starring movie 'Wrestling!'," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing on Friday.
Some reports said that the Commerce Ministry is planning to appoint the Bollywood star as brand ambassador to promote trade ties between the two countries. Khan has become famous with his Dangal movie in China which was watched by President Xi. His other movie Secret Superstar has also become very famous in China raking up record box office earnings.
"The story of the father's struggle to make his daughters top wrestlers is very inspiring," Hua said.
Practicing Yoga and enjoying Bollywood movies have become the new trends for the young Chinese. These exchanges undoubtedly narrowed the distance between the people of China and India and enhanced the understanding, friendship and mutual trust between the two peoples, she said.
