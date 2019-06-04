Chinese Fan Sings Vicky Donor’s Song for Yami Gautam During Kaabil’s Screening in Beijing

Yami Gautam, who was recently in China to promote the release of her 2017 film Kaabil, was in for a surprise at the film’s screening.The 30-year-old, who was accompanied by her Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan at the film’s screening, was floored when a young female fan sang for her Paani Da Rang, the blockbuster track from her debut film Vicky Donor.Watch the video here:Notably, Kaabil is the latest Hindi film to release in China after the stupendous success of several other Bollywood films there, including 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hichki and most recently, AndhaDhun.On being part of commercially successful films, Yami had earlier told IANS, “I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course, if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents."Yami, who was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, has a slew of interesting films lined up in various stages of making. She will be first seen as a supermodel based in Lucknow in Amar Kaushik’s forthcoming film Bala, which stars her Vicky Donor co-actor Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.Yami is also slated to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh in a yet untitled comedy. The directorial debut of Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon, it will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.