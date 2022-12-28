Chinmay Mandlekar To Play Nathuram Godse in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh

Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar has become one of the most sought-after actors after his immaculate performances in films like The Kashmir Files. Chinmay is now all set to showcase his acting mettle in the film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is all set to release on January 26, 2023. This film will mark Rajkumar’s return to the silver screen after 9 years. Makers unveiled the motion poster of this film on December 27, which was received with a lot of applause by the public.

The motion poster shows Nathuram Vinayak Godse (Chinmay) justifying his ghastly act of murdering Mahatma Gandhi (Deepak Anthani), who in turn replies that a bullet can only kill the person, but not his ideas. Furthermore, their characters are shown discussing various other aspects. The motion poster also shows visuals of the riots which happened post-Independence, Mahatma Gandhi’s movements and various other real-life events of struggle against British rule. The motion poster gives a glimpse of the ideological conflict between Godse and Gandhi, which is the core theme of the film.

Viewers are every bit excited to see Chinmay donning the role of Godse on screen. Apart from Chinmay, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh boasts a stellar star cast featuring actors like Tanisha Santoshi, Anuj Saini and Pawan Chopra. This movie is a PVR Pictures release and is produced by Santoshi Productions LLP. A R Rahman has curated the music, while sound design has been taken care of by Resul Pookutty.

Apart from Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Chinmay is also the centre of discussion for his serial Pirticha Vanva Uri Petla, which is slated to be telecasted on Colors Marathi. He is associated with this daily soap as a writer. Pirticha Vanva Uri Petla will narrate the story of a girl who goes to great lengths to ensure that the children of her village get a proper education.

Pirticha Vanva Uri Petla will premiere on January 9 at 10 PM.

