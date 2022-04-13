Chinmay Mandlekar’s Childhood Photo Has Connection With His Pawankhind Role. Find Out

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar is enjoying his time, playing the great Maratha warrior and King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Digpal Lanjekar’s 8-film series, Shri Shivaji Ashtak. He has received great critical acclaim and praise for his portrayal of the Maratha legend in three of the already released films — Farzand, Fatteshikast and the most recent Pawankhind. The fourth title in the series, Sher Shivraj, will hit theatres on April 22.

After watching the trailer for Sher Shivraj, Chinmay has been receiving compliments from friends as well as industry colleagues. Amid all the acclaim that he is receiving for his role, an appreciation post by none other than his wife has caught everyone’s attention.

Chinmay’s wife Neha Mandlekar has shared a photo of him from his childhood. In the photo, he is seen sitting on his father’s lap. What makes the photo all the more intriguing is that Chinmay is seen in the attire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

Neha shared the adorable photo with the caption, “Baba must have known back then that you were destined to play the role of Shivaji Maharaj. Wherever your parents are right now, they surely must be proud of you. Nothing is possible without their blessings".

Several people commented on Neha’s post, appreciating Chinmay. Many were shocked over the coincidence that he was dressed as Shivaji Maharaj in his childhood, decades before he played the iconic character.

Neha Mandlekar has been married to Chinmay Mandlekar since 2011 and the couple has a daughter and a son. While Neha is a wildlife photographer, Chinmay works in both Marathi as well as Hindi films. He was also a part of the recent The Kashmir Files.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.