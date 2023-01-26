Chinmay Mandlekar left everyone impressed with his powerful portrayal of a terrorist in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The actor has yet again returned with a rather impactful role of Nathuram Godse, in the recently released film Gandhi Vs Godse - Ek Yudh. The movie came at the center of controversy after film’s director Rajkumar Santoshi wrote a letter to Mumbai’s Special CP Deven Bharti, seeking tight security for himself and his family, as a few protestors were seen at an event for the film promotion. Now, Chimay Mandlekar has reacted to the protests against the film saying, “without watching, just protesting without seeing the film just because there are few names in it makes no sense."

In an interview with ETimes, The Kashmir Files actor shared his message to the people who have been protesting against the film. “I have a very humble request to everyone who’s protesting that you should watch the film. The censor board has given it a U certificate without a single cut. People need to trust the censor board, go to the theatres and watch the film. You might like it or not like it, but without watching, just protesting without seeing the film just because there are few names in it makes no sense. Majority of the section of our country are curious to watch this one," says Mandlekar.

When asked about the the biggest challenge he faced in putting across Godse’s perspective and getting into this role, Chinmay responds, “The biggest challenge has been to fulfill the expectations of our director, Rajkumar Santoshi because he’s a very hard taskmaster. As far as playing Nathuram Godse, I know that in a large section of society, he is considered a villain. There is also a section of society that kind of supports him. My challenge was to neither put Godse on a pedestal nor to demonise him."

“I had to portray a historical figure as any normal human being that we know. He was very angry and I had to portray that. Of course, the script also helped me a lot. As far as the research is concerned, a lot is written about Gandhi ji, but very few things are available about Godse. But his speech that he gave in the court during his trial is available now. So that speech was a great help, because it gave really good insight about what this man was thinking," he added.

News 18’s review for Gandhi Vs Godse reads, “There is a lot that can be done with a storyline where Gandhi lives. The first half of the film moves like a breeze, however it is in the second half that Santoshi bravely plays with fire. He employs Mahatma Gandhi himself to dispel rumours that one routinely comes across. The ending might leave many surprised and not in a good way. You might see it coming but people who subscribe to either ideology would seethe. Nevertheless, the film does well to set the record straight with respect to countless TV debates, hopefully, for once and all."

