Chinmay Udgirkar to appear in New Mythological Show on Colors Marathi 

The unprecedented success of the show Jai Jai Swami Samarth series on Colors Marathi has paved the way for more shows based on the lives of spiritual leaders. Now, a show titled Yoga Yogeshwar Shankar Maharaj will start airing soon on the channel. Actor Chinmay Udgirkar will be seen in a pivotal role on this new show. According to information shared by a portal, “Yoga Yogeshwar Shankar Maharaj" is the first mythology-based series, which Chinmay Udgirkar will be a part of.

Recently, a promo of the show was also shared on the Instagram account of Colors Marathi. The show will outline the life and journey of Shankar Maharaj, and the work he has done for his devotees. Currently, only the promo of this series has been aired, and almost everything else has been kept under wraps. So far, viewers are incredibly eager to watch this show.

Chinmay had earlier appeared in the role of Akshay in the Ghadge and Suun show on Colors Marathi. He had also appeared in the Aggabai Sunbai series. His role on the show was also well received by the fans. Apart from television shows, Chinmay has also made a name for himself in movies. Now, he will be appearing in a show based on spirituality. Needless to say, his fans are very excited to watch him in the new role.

Over the last few weeks, several new shows have started on the small screen. The trend of historical and mythological shows is also a fairly new one but also continuously growing.

