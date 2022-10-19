Chinmayi Sripada Puts An End To Surrogacy Reports, Says 'Their Opinion Is Not My Problem'

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was blessed with twins with her husband Rahul Ravindran in June this year. Since the singer had made no official announcement and shared no baby bump pictures, not many people were aware of her pregnancy. Therefore, it was being speculated that Sripada surrogated a mother to have children. However, the singer has now put an end to all such rumours and has said that she does not care about what people think.

Recently, Sripada dropped a video on social media in which Chinmayi talked about how she regrets not taking many pictures during her pregnancy. “I posted a photograph of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just because I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking more photographs. But I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed that I should have a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was scared… I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings and telling people not to take any photographs, and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet around the time, and even then the media was really respectful,” she said.

Putting an end to surrogacy rumours, the singer added, “So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn’t matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal delivery or a caesarian delivery. It really doesn’t matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or pet parents. So, I really don’t care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem.”

The video comes hours after the singer dropped a throwback picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks.”

